Thornton's Team Wins Again

After 15 years of competition at the Elk Festival, Doug Thornton and his team have always finished in the top 3. This year for the 5th time they finished #1while the competition keeps getting tougher every year . The food cooked in the Black pots is amazing. This year to get the win they cooked a Beef Wellington, a blueberry cream cheese bread, and an Orange Creamsicle cake. This contest, according to Doug, is the best in Arkansas, and has the best competition. They are all great friends and great competitors according to the winners.
You can find Doug'a Redneck Gourmet sauces, etc. at Rob Reep Studio at 225 S. Main in Warren.
