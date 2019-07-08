News
Sports
Outdoors
Features
Classifieds
Obituaries
Advertising
Schools
Contact
Calendar
Monday, July 8, 2019
Wagnon United Methodist Church Sets Date for Homecoming
Homecoming at Wagnon United Methodist Church will be July 28th beginning at 10:30 a.m. We will have Pastor John Hamaker and the Haley Creek Boys with Potluck following.
at
1:23 PM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment