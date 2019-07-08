Monday, July 8, 2019

Wagnon United Methodist Church Sets Date for Homecoming

Homecoming at Wagnon United Methodist Church will be July 28th beginning at 10:30 a.m.   We will have Pastor John Hamaker and the Haley Creek Boys with Potluck following.
at 1:23 PM

