Warren PD Makes Drug Arrest

Warren Police Officers have arrested Ivory L. Jones for possession of schedule II narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia. On June 29th, three Warren Police Officers were watching a residence on W. Church Street after receiving information that a wanted person was in route to the location. After taking the suspect into custody, the Officers determined that the driver of the vehicle in which the individual arrived was Ivory L. Jones, a person on parole with a search waiver on file. Upon conducting the search the officers found knives, and several, what appeared to be, illegal items such as a glass pipe commonly used to smoke marijuana, clear baggies with a white colored substance and a loaded syringe with a yellow colored liquid inside, believed to be methamphetamine.
Jones was arrested and is in custody, pending a first appearance hearing.
