Work Ready Celebration

County Judge Klay McKinney gave the welcome. State Representative Jeff Wardlaw recognized Bradley County as having received state designation as a Workforce Ready Community.. John Lipton recognized the various partners that helped accomplish the certification and made a point to thank Donna Lawhon, former Executive Director of the Bradley County Economic Development Commission, for being the person that got the program underway and is largely responsible for making the project a reality.
State Senator Eddie Cheatham introduced Governor Asa Hutchinson who gave the key note address. The Governor talked about what it takes to recruit jobs to a community. He stated a prepared workforce is essential as are industrial sites and incentives. He congratulated Bradley County on securing the designation and for other efforts. He stated he just returned from Europe from a recruiting trip.
