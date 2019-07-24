Young Speaks to Rotary

July 23rd, Clinton Young, Vice President of the SEARK Concert Association spoke to the Rotary Club of Warren about the many fine art offerings the organization will bring starting in August. He also spoke of their SMArts program (Schools Majorings in Arts) which helps to support art programs in our local schools. If anyone is interested in attending a show, becoming a member, or donating to the SMArts program, they can either go to their website www.searkconcert.org or call 870-460-1888.
Pictured are Young and Rotarian Randall Baker
