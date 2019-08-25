25 Year-old Man Drowns In Saline River Sunday

Official Press Release From The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office:
On Sunday, August 25, 2019, at approximately 1:15 p.m. the Cleveland County Sheriff's Department received a report of a possible drowning at Vience Bluff in Cleveland County. Deputies responded to the location and determined that an Hispanic male, identified as Miguel Nunez age 25 had been swimming at Vience bluff with an adult female and three children. At some point Nunez started down river toward a rope swing. It was reported that then Nunez went under the water and did not resurface. Several witnesses in the area attempted to locate Nunez but they were unsuccessful.
Assistance was requested from the Arkansas Game and Fish, enforcement division and several officers from the Game and Fish responded. At approximately 3:15 p.m. the body of Nunez was recovered from the river.
Nunez had been residing at a residence on Highway 63, in Cleveland County.
On Sunday, August 25, 2019, at approximately 1:15 p.m. the Cleveland County Sheriff's Department received a report of a possible drowning at Vience Bluff in Cleveland County. Deputies responded to the location and determined that an Hispanic male, identified as Miguel Nunez age 25 had been swimming at Vience bluff with an adult female and three children. At some point Nunez started down river toward a rope swing. It was reported that then Nunez went under the water and did not resurface. Several witnesses in the area attempted to locate Nunez but they were unsuccessful.
Assistance was requested from the Arkansas Game and Fish, enforcement division and several officers from the Game and Fish responded. At approximately 3:15 p.m. the body of Nunez was recovered from the river.
Nunez had been residing at a residence on Highway 63, in Cleveland County.
No comments:
Post a Comment