Annual Debutante Cotillion Informational Meeting to be Held

The Southeast Arkansas Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated will hold their Annual Debutante Cotillion Informational Meeting on Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 6pm-8pm at Greater Shady Grove African Methodist Episcopal Church 325 South 7th Street Wilmar, AR. This is the sixth year for the cotillion.
The debutantes will participate in various activities to build self-esteem, self-confidence, an awareness of volunteerism, commitment to education, and personal accomplishment that encompass the Five-Point programmatic thrust of the sorority. By participating, the debutantes and beaus ‘dedication, motivation, and commitment will enable them to pursue their goals and become a valuable part of their communities.
Also this year, we will introduce, “Miss Crimson & Cream.” This is for girls, grades 5th-7th. We will be offering various activities weekly for them. There will be activities for them to showcase their talents, creativity, and build their leadership skills self-esteem. They will be ENERGIZED and EMPOWERED to lead!!!
A portion of the proceeds will be used to provide scholarships for the young women who wish to further their education upon graduation. Southeast Arkansas Alumnae Chapter serves, Ashley, Bradley, Chicot, Desha, and Drew Counties. We invite all seniors to the informational meeting. For more information, please contact NaTasha Lucas at (870) 510-4320 or Latonya Block at (870) 224-1777.
For more information about Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated, please view the website, http://www.deltasigmatheta.org.
