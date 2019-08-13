Applications for Jobs in Warren Area Being Taken Wednesday

Express Employment Professionals of Southeast Arkansas will be hosting a Job Fair Wednesday, August 14 2019, from 1pm-4pm at the Bradley County Chamber of Commerce. We will be accepting applications for various jobs in the Warren area. Currently we have openings for Welders, General Laborers, Production Workers, Electricians, Sewing Machine Operators, Sales as well as Clerical Positions. For more information please contact Express, 870-535-3330. https://www.facebook.com/ExpressprosPineBluffAR/.
