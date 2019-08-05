Arrest Report: August 5, 2019

The following are innocent until proven guilty:
Leodis Lewis, 511 York St., Warren, AR, 7-31-78, arrested on warrant (7-30-19)
Terrence Pickett, 623 Bradley Rd. 194, Banks, AR, 4-7-97, arrested on warrant (7-31-19)
Jennifer Horn, 300 Linder Rd., Hamburg, AR, 12-16-82, arrested on warrant (8-1-19)
Richard Uribe, Warren, AR, 9-28-75, arrested on warrant (8-2-19)
Christopher Earnest, 367 Hwy. 278 W., Warren, AR, 1-31-80, charged with possession of meth and warrant x2 (8-4-19)
Omar Macias Tomas, 448 Olive St., Hampton AR, 3-3-95, charged with public intoxication, (8=4=19)
