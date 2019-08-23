Ashley County Medical Center Welcomes Dr. Prather

Dr. Prather is our new team leader in the ACMC Advanced Wound Healing Center, Wound Clinic. The clinic consists of physicians and registered nurses who have received special training in wounds. All staff are dedicated to the common goal of healing your wounds.
Dr. Prather and his team will assess your wound and discuss treatment options with you. ACMC Advanced Wound Healing Center believes it is imperative that you be involved in the decision making regarding your care. A wide range of wounds are seen such as; radiation tissue damage, soft tissue infections, osteoradionecrosis, compromised skin grafts, osteomyelitis, non-healing surgical wounds, diabetes related wounds, trauma wounds, radiation cystitis/proctitis, various types ulcers: pressure, venous, arterial, and more.
Ashley County Medical Center’s Chief Executive Officer, Phillip Gilmore, says “Dr. Prather is a tremendous asset not only to ACMC, but to our region. We are excited to have Dr. Prather join our ACMC family in Emergency Medicine and as our Wound Care Specialist. We are looking forward to growing our Wound Care program in an effort to better serve our community.”
Dr. Prather is married to Claudia Prather, and have two sons, Dr. Brenton Prather, DDS, and Kyle Kennerly. Dr. Prather and Claudia have two beloved pets, Norwich Terriers, Abey and Madie. Outside of work Dr. Prather enjoys traveling, sports, hunting, and spending time with family and friends.
ACMC Wound Clinic is located in Ashley Specialty Clinic on the campus of Ashley County Medical Center, 1015 Unity Road, Crossett, AR 71635. For more information call 870-364-1299.
