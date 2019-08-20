Ben Gilmore Announces Candidacy for State Senate District 26

CROSSETT – Ben Gilmore today announced his candidacy as a Republican for State Senate District 26. The district includes Ashley, Bradley, Chicot, Drew, and portions of Cleveland, Desha, and Lincoln Counties. Ben said:
“Southeast Arkansas deserves a State Senator that will boldly advocate for its people, for conservative values, and for policies that will grow jobs and the economy. My priority in the State Senate will be centered around policies that further economic development and job growth in southeast Arkansas. I will continue to fight for common-sense fiscal responsibility in state government, and I will work to lessen the regulatory burden on businesses and hardworking Arkansans. I will continue to advocate for reading and STEM education so that the next generation is ready for every opportunity. I will fight to protect life, the 2nd Amendment, and defend Arkansas values.”
Ben Gilmore currently serves as Deputy Chief of Staff and Communications Director for Lieutenant Governor Tim Griffin, where he has boldly advocated for state government reform, lower taxes, and STEM education. Ben previously served as a Field Representative for Congressman Bruce Westerman in the Fourth Congressional District, where he worked on important issues facing the forestry and agricultural industries in southeast Arkansas. While attending the University of Arkansas at Monticello, Ben worked at the Crossett Public Library where he served in the Public Relations role. While at the library, Ben advocated for reading and STEM education. Ben has actively served the community and supported economic development efforts in southeast Arkansas. Ben has served on the Crossett Chamber of Commerce Board, the Crossett Beautification Committee, the Crossett Committee for the Future, Ashley County United Fund Board, and currently serves on the Friends of the Library Board. Ben is a graduate of the Delta Regional Authority’s Leadership Institute, FBI Citizens Academy, and the Union County Chamber of Commerce Leadership Class. Ben is a skilled violinist, a member of the First Baptist Church of Crossett and has served as Trustee of the Church. He is also a member of the Crossett Chamber of Commerce and the National Rifle Association (NRA).
