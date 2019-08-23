Burks and Miller Set To Play For Razorbacks

As salineriverchronicle.com wraps up its week-long rundown of where former Lumberjacks are suiting up for a collegiate career, we conclude by talking about our two Razorbacks, Treylon Burks and Marcus Miller.
According to state-wide media reports, Treylon is currently practicing with the first team. With his outstanding performance in fall camp, he has wowed many in the coaching staff, news media, and fans with dream catches. Warren fans who enjoyed watching him play in high school where he was a four-year starter, anticipate seeing him garner a great deal of playing time at Fayetteville. He is 6'3 and weighs 225.
Marcus, more affectionately known to friends, family, and Jack fans as "Bubba", will certainly carry some weight on the defensive line for the Razorbacks weighing in at 300 pounds. He is 6'5" and will certainly make his presence known.
The Razorbacks open their season against Portland State August 31, in Fayetteville. The SEC network will cover this game.
