Centerpoint Community Partnership Grant Awarded To City of Warren

Juerga "Smitty" Smith, Operation Supervisor for Centerpoint Energy, presented Warren Mayor Denisa Pennington and Acting Fire Chief Mike Ashcraft with a Community Partnership Grant of $1,252 Friday morning at the Warren Municipal Building.
The Centerpoint Energy Community Partnership Grant will go towards purchasing new safety gear for Warren's first responders.
Mayor Denisa Pennington said "thank you on behalf of the City of Warren" for the generous grant that is set to help our local firefighters.
