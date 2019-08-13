Chamber Hears Special Events Update

The Bradley County Chamber of Commerce Board met Monday at noon in the BCEDC meeting room. A quorum was declared by James Wells, Vice President of the Chamber board. After approving the minutes of the previous month, the board reviewed and approved the financial report as well as discussed the budget.
The Chamber and BCEDC joint venture was discussed as well as the bylaws.
They discussed the need for memberships, a nominating committee, and board meetings.
Debbie Spencer discussed upcoming special events. The Halloween Tent or Treat will be held Saturday, October 26 on Main Street from 6:00-8:00 p.m. This year there will be no cars. Candy will be passed out under tents set up along the street. Bouncy houses, games, face painting, food vendors and many other events will be a part of the celebration. To volunteer or donate candy, contact Mrs. Spencer.
Plans are underway for Christmas celebrations on Main. The event is set for the afternoon of the second Sunday in December. Mr. and Mrs. Claus will be here. The theme for this year is "O
Christmas Tree". Businesses are being asked to decorate a tree for the corner of Main and Cypress. Exact time of the parade will be announced at a later date.
The Mayor of Hermitage brought it to everyone's attention that Hermitage will be hosting an art fair in the Community Center September 21.
The board was made aware that there will be an Art Walk in Warren, Sunday, November 10 from 1:00 until 4:00 p.m. Four artists will open their homes and galleries for persons to view and purchase their art. Refreshments will be served. A drawing will be held for a prize at the conclusion of the walk. The art galleries and artists involved will be Rob Reep Studio, the studios of Maribeth Frazer and Mary Louise Porter, and the home of Sue Martin. While the event is open to the public, invitations will be sent to many including residents outside Warren and Bradley County. Patrons are encouraged to come and bring a friend.
JeNelle Lipton told the group that some new pageants are planned for the fair this year. Contestants from surrounding counties will also be eligible to compete. More information is set to be released.
