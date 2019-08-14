News
Wednesday, August 14, 2019
Change of Location of Warren Water and Sewer Commission Meetings
Warren Water and Sewers monthly commission meetings that are held every third Friday of the month will be moved to BCEDC building. There will be no other changes other than the place for the meeting.
