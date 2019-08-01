Changes Coming To 2019 Football Coverage

The following is an open letter to our readers and viewers from our owner Rob Reep:
As we approach football season once again, salineriverchronicle.com is making some changes of which I would like to share with our readers and LIVE viewers.
We will not be live-streaming Lumberjack football in 2019.
This difficult decision was made due to the uncertainty of salineriverchronicle.com having longterm stability in the live streaming rights as given by the Warren School District.
Salineriverchronicle.com is refocusing our efforts on continuing our top-quality, written-format coverage of Lumberjack football. Instead of live-streaming games, we plan on releasing an extensive, weekend sports edition each Saturday of the 2019 football season, complete with a full-game report from Warren’s performance from Friday night, as well as a player of the game, scores from around the rest of the 8-4A, and more.
For those of you that have been subscribers in the past, this letter is to notify you in case you wish to cancel your NFHS subscription since subscriptions to the service are renewed automatically if they are not manually canceled. If you wish to contact the NFHS Network by phone, their number is 877-978-2311.
We appreciate the support of all those who have watched and supported our program. We hope you will continue to engage with us by reading our special weekend sports edition.
