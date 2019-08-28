Wednesday, August 28, 2019

Circuit Court Cases Adjudicated

Bradley County Circuit Court recently handed down the following sentences:

1. Donny R. Brown-Convicted of burglary, residential and theft, sentenced to 48 months in prison
   plus fines and fees.

2. Delvin Demond Neal-Convicted of delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine, sentenced to 96
   months probation plus fines and fees.

3. Shawn Forrest-Convicted of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled
   substance, sentenced to 36 months probation plus fines and fees.

at 10:05 AM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)