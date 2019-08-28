Circuit Court Cases Adjudicated

Bradley County Circuit Court recently handed down the following sentences:
1. Donny R. Brown-Convicted of burglary, residential and theft, sentenced to 48 months in prison
plus fines and fees.
2. Delvin Demond Neal-Convicted of delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine, sentenced to 96
months probation plus fines and fees.
3. Shawn Forrest-Convicted of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled
substance, sentenced to 36 months probation plus fines and fees.
