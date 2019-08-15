Coach Hembree Speaks To Warren Lions Club

The coach stated that although the Lumberjacks won the 2018 84A conference title in 2018, injuries hurt the team at the end of the season and during the playoffs. He indicated the team was unable to overcome the adversity they faced. He state the 2019 team is young but is working hard and he likes the effort they are giving.
According to the coach, the offensive and defensive lines are the strength of this years team, at lest in the beginning. He indicated there is team speed and quickness.
Coach Hembree expects sophomore Riley Cornish to be the starting quarterback. He went on to say Braden Jones will be the backup quarterback and play defensive back. The coach mentioned almost every player on the roster and spoke of the ability of running back Vincent Stepps. Others mentioned included Aaron Doggett, Tre'Lon Marshall, Cedrick Calbert, Davante Smith, Jacari Lee, Jett Reep, Christian Calhoun, J.J. Hampton, Travon Duncan, Michael Miranda, Kade Weaver, Mark Hairston, Weston Hembree and Jesus Tinoco. He also mentioned Jacob Duran, Zander Hemphill and Jarrod Villareal. The coach said he expects a large number of the players to get significant playing time.
Warren will take part in a controlled scrimmage Tuesday, August 20th at McGhee beginning at 6:00 pm and will play the first game of the year against Magnolia in the Arkansas BlueCross BlueShield Kickoff Classic, Tuesday, August 27 at South Arkansas University. The game is presented by hootens.com with kickoff set for 5:30 pm. The Lumberjacks hope for a large crowd to show up and support the team as they seek another conference and state championship. 2019 marks the twentieth year for Coach Hembree to serve as Warren High School Head Football Coach.
