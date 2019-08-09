Commodities to be Given Out August 23

Southeast Arkansas Community Action Corporation will receive U.S.D.A food commodities. Items available will be: Whole Bagged Chicken, Pork Ham Sliced, Pork Patty, Milk, Cream Style Corn, Spaghetti Sauce, Pinto Beans, Pears, Long Grain Rice, Cream of ‘Chicken, Fig Pieces, Wide Egg Noodles, Pistachio Nuts, and Cran Apple Juice. The rules for acceptance and participation in the U.S.D.A’s Temporary Emergency Program are the same for everyone without regard to race, color, religion, age, sex, disability, national origin, political affiliation, or veteran status. If your household’s income is at or below the federal poverty level, you may be eligible to receive surplus commodities. Households must meet income guidelines, live in the county that you apply for commodities, and show some type of identification (driver’s license, or other photo identification, etc.)
You can pick up for ONE (1) other person beside yourself IF you are and authorized representative. If you pick up for another person, you must bring ALL required information and a written note from that person stating you may pick up their commodities. PLEASE BRING BAGS OR BOXES TO COMMODITY SITE WITH YOU.
Ashley County: Monday, August 19, 2019
8:00 a.m. at the United Methodist Church, Main St., Hamburg, AR.; Contact Cindy Griever at 870-853-8606 or Carolyn Davis 870-226-2668 X 307.
Chicot County: Tuesday, August 20, 2019
8:00 a.m. at the Expo Center, 1411 Park St., Lake Village, AR.; Contact 870-265-3379 or Carolyn Davis 870-226-2668 X 307.
Desha County: Wednesday, August 21, 2019
8:00 a.m. at the Municipal Complex, McGehee, AR., Contact Melvin Newman at 870-222-3392 or Carolyn Davis 870-226-2668 X 307.
Drew County: Thursday, August 22, 2019
8:00 a.m. at the First Assembly of God Church, Monticello AR.; Contact Andrea Crowder at 870-460-0842 or Carolyn Davis 870-226-2668 X 307.
Bradley County: Friday, August 23, 2019
8:00 a.m. at the Old National Guard Armory Warren, AR.; Contact Christina Harding at 870-226-4413 or Carolyn Davis 870-226-2668 X 307.
