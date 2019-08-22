Community Action To Reapply For Head Start Funding

In a lengthy meeting conducted August 20th, the Board of the Southeast Arkansas Community Action Agency voted to reapply for the Head Start program for Southeast Arkansas. The board also approved an amended budget for the 2019 CSBG program and adopted a budget for the 2020 CSBG budget. Reports were given on the "Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program" and the CSBG program. The financial report was reviewed and information was provided on training being taken by the Executive Director and staff training on the Abila computer program.
New By-Laws were discussed, but no action taken. Action was taken to begin the procedure of appointing new board members to vacant positions. The board also voted to advertise for a fiscal assistant and an auditor.
An executive session was held but no action taken by the board.
The next board meeting is set for September 17th at 1:00 pm in the conference room of Agency headquarters in Warren.
