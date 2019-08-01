Community Communications Company to Be Purchased by Vyve

Rye Brook, N.Y. (August 1, 2019) — Vyve Broadband recently signed an agreement to purchase the assets of Community Communications Company, whose system complements the Company’s existing footprint in Arkansas. The acquisition of systems in Monticello, Wilmer, Warren, and the surrounding communities will increase homes passed by approximately 10,000.
Vyve Broadband is a next-generation broadband MSO led by President and CEO Jeffrey S. DeMond and EVP and CFO Andrew Kober. The Company’s growth plan was first announced through the acquisition of certain assets of Allegiance Communications and James Cable in 2013. This “tuck-in” transaction further rationalizes the Company’s footprint by adding markets to ongoing infrastructure upgrades. The acquired systems will be upgraded to deliver broadband services that include Vyve® Gig service, as well as All-Digital video technology and a state of the art voice platform, consistent with the Company’s upgrade strategy across the country.
"This is a very exciting time for Community Communications and I want to thank you all for supporting me and giving me the privilege to grow our community together. Since I joined the team in 1992, I grew to love this company that we have built together so much that I bought it in 2007,” said Bill Copeland, President and CEO for Community Communications “I was selective in finding resources that can not only bring us faster broadband speeds, but one that shares the same commitment to the community that we have had since 1973. Vyve Broadband will acquire us and immediately merge us into their existing operations, and rest assured, they are the perfect company to continue not only advancement in our products, but dedication to this amazing community. Vyve will also be keeping the local office open and retaining our team that will continue to serve you all.
“Vyve is laser-focused on creating customer experiences that are unequaled in broadband speed and entertainment value,” said Jeffrey DeMond, chief executive officer for Vyve Broadband. “We’re investing today in the network that our customers will need tomorrow, and we couldn’t be more excited to introduce Vyve’s services to these neighboring Arkansas communities.”
“Vyve is committing nearly $500,000 in capital to upgrade the existing infrastructure in Monticello, Warren and Wilmer,” said Andrew Kober, executive vice president and chief financial officer for Vyve Broadband. Enhancements will include a 21-mile fiber build to interconnect Monticello and Warren to Vyve’s existing operations in the McGehee, AR area, which will provide dual redundancy of data, video and phone services in Vyve’s East Arkansas footprint.
In addition to Vyve Gig service, Vyve will introduce Vyve® XSTREAMTM TV to the markets, which integrates their All-Digital HD TV lineup with over-the-top services such as Netflix, Hulu, YouTube and HBO GO. Recently, Vyve expanded upon the XSTREAM offering by launching a Voice Remote, further streamlining the experience for customers who are constantly toggling between streaming and linear video products.
Customers interested in additional information regarding Vyve Broadband are encouraged to visit VyveBroadband.com.
