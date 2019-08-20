County Gets Grant For Bridge

In a meeting of about one half hour, the Bradley County Quorum Court approved minutes of the previous meeting, approved the Treasurer's report, was presented the Sheriff's report and heard about several county matters from Judge Klay McKinney. The big ticket item of the discussion was the report by the Judge that the county has been awarded a state grant to replace a bridge on Bradley Rd. 360. The grant will be in the amount of $49,500.00 to be matched in-kind by the county in the amount of $49,500. The Judge indicated this was the third attempt to secure funding and it comes none too soon as the bridge had been downgraded to allowing only three tons of weight to cross it safely.
In another report Judge McKinney stated the Extension Service has moved to the "Old Health Building" located on N. Bragg Street. Work has been underway on the building across the street from the Courthouse ( North side ), getting it ready for renovation as a new Sheriff's office. The building has basically been gutted and the architect should be in Warren August 20th to begin planning for reconstruction.
Judge McKinney informed the quorum court that Bradley County Cleanup Day is set for September 28th.
JP Denton thanked the Judge for helping the Bradley County Museum with a tree on the Museum's property.
