Dr. Dent Spoke to Rotary About Plans to Set Up in Warren

On August 13, Dr. Kristen Dent spoke to the Rotary Club of Warren as means of getting to know the community. She shared her background growing up in Mississippi and the experiences that she had during her college and residency years that led her to practice family medicine with a specialization in obstetrics. She and her husband Bryan are very excited to be in Warren.
Pictured are Bryan Dent, Dr. Kristen Dent, and Rotarian Dennen Cuthbertson.
