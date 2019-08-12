Fire Department Calls From Late July to Early August

The Warren Fire Department has reported the following alarms responded to:
*July 27th-1403 Melrose Dr., outside equipment fire
*July 28th-Bradley 32 & Bradley 35-vehicle accident
*August 2nd-502 Martin St., outside gas explosion
*August 6th-1540 S. Main St., Ord. Violation
There were no injuries involved in any of the incidents. The Department also answered five false alarms during this time period.
The Warren Fire Department maintains a Central Station located in the City's Emergency Services Center and a Sub-Station on N. Etheridge Street. The Department consist of both full time and volunteer firemen.
