Fire/Accident Alarms Answered

From August 23rd through August 27th, the Warren Fire Department answered nine calls. They responded to one grass fire, assisted with one vehicle accident and and were called to five false alarms. One call was cancelled while the department was en route. The department put out a structural fire at 103 Bond Street. Thirteen fire fighters answered that call.
According to Acting Fire Chief Mike Ashcraft, the cause of the fire at 103 bond Street is still being investigated.
