Former McGehee and UAM Athlete Killed In Car Accident

|Photo from facebook.
According to the official Arkansas State Police report, Polite was driving a 2003 Suzuki GXR around 12:30 a.m. west on Interstate 630. In the process of taking an exit on to Interstate 430 N, the driver lost control of the car and struck a guardrail. Conditions at the time of the accident were clear and dry according to the State Police report.
Note from owner Rob Reep:
I’m the same age as Johnny and had the privilege of playing baseball for Warren at the same time Johnny played for McGehee. We faced each other several times. While I didn’t know him well, I can honestly say he was one of the best athletes I ever played against, and from what I know, was an outstanding young man. My deepest condolences go out to his family. Lumberjack fans and former players are praying for you during this tragic time.
No comments:
Post a Comment