Former McGehee and UAM Athlete Killed In Car Accident

Photo from facebook.
Former standout McGehee baseball and football player, and former UAM football player, Johnny L. Polite, Jr., 31, was killed in a car accident early Wednesday morning in North Little Rock.

According to the official Arkansas State Police report, Polite was driving a 2003 Suzuki GXR around 12:30 a.m. west on Interstate 630.  In the process of taking an exit on to Interstate 430 N, the driver lost control of the car and struck a guardrail.  Conditions at the time of the accident were clear and dry according to the State Police report.

Note from owner Rob Reep:

I’m the same age as Johnny and had the privilege of playing baseball for Warren at the same time Johnny played for McGehee.  We faced each other several times.  While I didn’t know him well, I can honestly say he was one of the best athletes I ever played against, and from what I know, was an outstanding young man.  My deepest condolences go out to his family.  Lumberjack fans and former players are praying for you during this tragic time.
