Governor Asa Hutchinson Announces Intent to Grant Executive Clemency

LITTLE ROCK – Governor Asa Hutchinson today announced his intent to grant 15 pardons and 1 commutation. An additional 42 clemency requests were denied and 4 had no action taken upon them. These include requests from both inmates and non-inmates.
The applicants intended for pardons have completed all jail time, fulfilled all parole and probationary requirements and paid all fines related to their sentences. There is a 30-day waiting period to receive public feedback on the notices before final action is taken.
Governor Hutchinson intends to grant pardons to the following people:
Stephanie Dunn Ashcraft (Bismarck): Possession of Cocaine (C Felony) (CR 2006-717).
This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2006 – Pulaski County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.
Charles E. Brown (De Witt): Theft of Property (C Felony) (CR-90-132) and Theft of Property (C Felony) (CR-91-107); Theft of Property (C Felony), Criminal Mischief (C Felony), and Breaking or Entering (D Felony) (CR-93-137); Theft of Property (C Felony) (CR-93-50).
This notice is issued based on the dates of convictions (1992 and 1993 – Arkansas County; 1995 – Cleveland County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.
Felicia Brown (Camden): Possession of a Controlled Substance (C Felony) (CR 95-1388).
This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (1995 – Pulaski County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.
Kimberly Brown (Tyronza): Hot Check Violation $200 or less (A Misdemeanor) (CR 2007-0220).
This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2008 – Craighead County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.
Theodis Brown, Sr. (North Little Rock): Domestic Battering 3rd Degree (U Misdemeanor) (LRCR-97-81-46); Violation of Domestic Order of Protection (U Misdemeanor) (LRCR-98-304).
This notice is issued based on the dates of convictions (1997 and 1998 – Pulaski County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.
Timothy R. Bryeans (Manila): Possession of Cocaine (C Felony) (CR-98-84).
This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (1998 – Mississippi County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.
Carroll L. Cooper (Batesville): Burglary (B Felony) and Grand Larceny (Unclassified Felony) (CR-75-56A).
This notice is issued based on the date of convictions (1975 – Independence County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.
Chuck B. Douglas (Arlington, TX): Breaking or Entering (Felony) (CR 79-149) and Theft of Firearm (Felony) (CR 79-150); Robbery (Felony) (CR 86-141); Attempted Robbery (Felony) (CR 86-142).
This notice is issued based on the dates of convictions (1979, 1986, and 1986 – Ouachita County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.
Blake Fowlkes (Vilonia): Possession of a Controlled Substance Schedule I/II to-wit: Meth (C Felony) and Drug Paraphernalia (C Felony) (CR 2006-88).
This notice is issued based on the date of convictions (2006 – Faulkner County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. The Prosecuting Attorney has raised objections to applicant's request.
Michael Hamby (Mabelvale): Aggravated Robbery (Y Felony) (CR 95-3455); Breaking And Entering (D Felony) and Theft Of Property (C Felony) (CR 95-1869).
This notice is issued based on the dates of convictions (1996 and 1996 – Pulaski County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.
Robbie E. Harris (Fayetteville): Carnal Abuse 3rd Degree (D Felony) (CR 2000-55).
This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2001 – Perry County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. The Sheriff and Prosecuting Attorney have raised objections to applicant's request.
Floyd Hatfield (Damascus): Possession of Drug Paraphernalia with Intent Use (C Felony) (CR 96-82).
This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (1996 – Mississippi County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.
John M. Hill (Conway): Theft of Property (C Felony) and Burglary (B Felony) (CR 92-123); Burglary (B Felony) and Theft of Property (C Felony) (CR 92-120).
This notice is issued based on the dates of convictions (1992 – Lonoke County; 1993 – Cleburne County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further felony criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.
Tyrell L. King (Waldron): Breaking or Entering (D Felony) (CR 2002-88C).
This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2003 – Scott County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.
Matthew Williams (Bono): Forgery (C Felony) (CR 91-11); Burglary (B Felony) and Theft of Property (C Felony) (CR 92-76); Carrying a Weapon (A Misdemeanor) (CR 2000-0233).
This notice is issued based on the dates of convictions (1991 and 2001 – Craighead County; 1992 – Poinsett County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.
Governor Hutchinson intends to grant a commutation of sentence to the following person:
Marvin L. Akins (ADC #077664): Aggravated Robbery (Y Felony) (1981-354).
The governor has given notice of his intent to commute the sentence of Marvin L. Akins, who was convicted in Pulaski County in 1981 for the above offense, from a life sentence in the Arkansas Department of Correction to making him immediately parole eligible. The Prosecuting Attorney has raised objections to applicant's request.
The applicants intended for pardons have completed all jail time, fulfilled all parole and probationary requirements and paid all fines related to their sentences. There is a 30-day waiting period to receive public feedback on the notices before final action is taken.
Governor Hutchinson intends to grant pardons to the following people:
Stephanie Dunn Ashcraft (Bismarck): Possession of Cocaine (C Felony) (CR 2006-717).
This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2006 – Pulaski County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.
Charles E. Brown (De Witt): Theft of Property (C Felony) (CR-90-132) and Theft of Property (C Felony) (CR-91-107); Theft of Property (C Felony), Criminal Mischief (C Felony), and Breaking or Entering (D Felony) (CR-93-137); Theft of Property (C Felony) (CR-93-50).
This notice is issued based on the dates of convictions (1992 and 1993 – Arkansas County; 1995 – Cleveland County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.
Felicia Brown (Camden): Possession of a Controlled Substance (C Felony) (CR 95-1388).
This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (1995 – Pulaski County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.
Kimberly Brown (Tyronza): Hot Check Violation $200 or less (A Misdemeanor) (CR 2007-0220).
This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2008 – Craighead County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.
Theodis Brown, Sr. (North Little Rock): Domestic Battering 3rd Degree (U Misdemeanor) (LRCR-97-81-46); Violation of Domestic Order of Protection (U Misdemeanor) (LRCR-98-304).
This notice is issued based on the dates of convictions (1997 and 1998 – Pulaski County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.
Timothy R. Bryeans (Manila): Possession of Cocaine (C Felony) (CR-98-84).
This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (1998 – Mississippi County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.
Carroll L. Cooper (Batesville): Burglary (B Felony) and Grand Larceny (Unclassified Felony) (CR-75-56A).
This notice is issued based on the date of convictions (1975 – Independence County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.
Chuck B. Douglas (Arlington, TX): Breaking or Entering (Felony) (CR 79-149) and Theft of Firearm (Felony) (CR 79-150); Robbery (Felony) (CR 86-141); Attempted Robbery (Felony) (CR 86-142).
This notice is issued based on the dates of convictions (1979, 1986, and 1986 – Ouachita County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.
Blake Fowlkes (Vilonia): Possession of a Controlled Substance Schedule I/II to-wit: Meth (C Felony) and Drug Paraphernalia (C Felony) (CR 2006-88).
This notice is issued based on the date of convictions (2006 – Faulkner County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. The Prosecuting Attorney has raised objections to applicant's request.
Michael Hamby (Mabelvale): Aggravated Robbery (Y Felony) (CR 95-3455); Breaking And Entering (D Felony) and Theft Of Property (C Felony) (CR 95-1869).
This notice is issued based on the dates of convictions (1996 and 1996 – Pulaski County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.
Robbie E. Harris (Fayetteville): Carnal Abuse 3rd Degree (D Felony) (CR 2000-55).
This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2001 – Perry County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. The Sheriff and Prosecuting Attorney have raised objections to applicant's request.
Floyd Hatfield (Damascus): Possession of Drug Paraphernalia with Intent Use (C Felony) (CR 96-82).
This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (1996 – Mississippi County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.
John M. Hill (Conway): Theft of Property (C Felony) and Burglary (B Felony) (CR 92-123); Burglary (B Felony) and Theft of Property (C Felony) (CR 92-120).
This notice is issued based on the dates of convictions (1992 – Lonoke County; 1993 – Cleburne County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further felony criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.
Tyrell L. King (Waldron): Breaking or Entering (D Felony) (CR 2002-88C).
This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2003 – Scott County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.
Matthew Williams (Bono): Forgery (C Felony) (CR 91-11); Burglary (B Felony) and Theft of Property (C Felony) (CR 92-76); Carrying a Weapon (A Misdemeanor) (CR 2000-0233).
This notice is issued based on the dates of convictions (1991 and 2001 – Craighead County; 1992 – Poinsett County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.
Governor Hutchinson intends to grant a commutation of sentence to the following person:
Marvin L. Akins (ADC #077664): Aggravated Robbery (Y Felony) (1981-354).
The governor has given notice of his intent to commute the sentence of Marvin L. Akins, who was convicted in Pulaski County in 1981 for the above offense, from a life sentence in the Arkansas Department of Correction to making him immediately parole eligible. The Prosecuting Attorney has raised objections to applicant's request.
No comments:
Post a Comment