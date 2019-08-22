Hermitage Adds Fire Fighters & Reserve Policemen

Hermitage City Council members meet August 19th for the regular monthly council meeting. In addition to reviewing normal monthly reports, the council approved Bill Dawson and Tray McNeice as reserve police officers and Willie Avery and Aaron Burcham as firefighters. During the meeting it was reported that the Hermitage Police Department issued six citations in July.
The council adopted Ordinance 117, separating the Recorder and Treasurers Office into two offices. The Recorder will remain an elected position and the Treasurer will be appointed. The council also adopted Resolution 106 authorizing an application for a grant for improvement in the appearance of the downtown area.
The Mayor reported that work should begin soon on park improvements.
It was also announced that Karla Ramos has been hired as a part-time clerk.
Near the end of the meeting Randy Gorman, Jr. submitted his resignation as a council member.
The council adopted Ordinance 117, separating the Recorder and Treasurers Office into two offices. The Recorder will remain an elected position and the Treasurer will be appointed. The council also adopted Resolution 106 authorizing an application for a grant for improvement in the appearance of the downtown area.
The Mayor reported that work should begin soon on park improvements.
It was also announced that Karla Ramos has been hired as a part-time clerk.
Near the end of the meeting Randy Gorman, Jr. submitted his resignation as a council member.
No comments:
Post a Comment