Hermitage School Board Hires Staff

During the monthly meeting of the Hermitage School Board, conducted August 12th, the board took action approving the following hires:
*Carla McDougald, Library Media
*Tamera Otis, Elementary Computer Lab
*Selena Jurado ( Clark ), Migrant
*Garrett Milam, High School Literacy
*Samantha Newton, Pre-K Copa Administrative Assistant
All were hired by a 6-0 vote.
The monthly financial report was approved and a vote to pay bills was approved.
Reports were provided by Mistie McGhee, Rosalynda Ellis and Superintendent Dr. Tucker.
Board action was taken approving out-of-state travel to Texas and Indiana for FFA students.
Board members voted to accept the accreditation report from ADE showing both schools accredited for the 2018-2019 school year.
*Carla McDougald, Library Media
*Tamera Otis, Elementary Computer Lab
*Selena Jurado ( Clark ), Migrant
*Garrett Milam, High School Literacy
*Samantha Newton, Pre-K Copa Administrative Assistant
All were hired by a 6-0 vote.
The monthly financial report was approved and a vote to pay bills was approved.
Reports were provided by Mistie McGhee, Rosalynda Ellis and Superintendent Dr. Tucker.
Board action was taken approving out-of-state travel to Texas and Indiana for FFA students.
Board members voted to accept the accreditation report from ADE showing both schools accredited for the 2018-2019 school year.
No comments:
Post a Comment