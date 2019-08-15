Thursday, August 15, 2019

Hermitage School Board Hires Staff

During the monthly meeting of the Hermitage School Board, conducted August 12th, the board took action approving the following hires:
*Carla McDougald, Library Media
*Tamera Otis, Elementary Computer Lab
*Selena Jurado ( Clark ), Migrant
*Garrett Milam, High School Literacy
*Samantha Newton, Pre-K Copa Administrative Assistant
All were hired by a 6-0 vote.

The monthly financial report was approved and a vote to pay bills was approved.

Reports were provided by Mistie McGhee, Rosalynda Ellis and Superintendent Dr. Tucker.

Board action was taken approving out-of-state travel to Texas and Indiana for FFA students.

Board members voted to accept the accreditation report from ADE showing both schools accredited for the 2018-2019 school year.



at 1:46 PM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)