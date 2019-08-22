Thursday, August 22, 2019

Hospital Auxiliary Hosts Lunch

Steve Henson, CEO of Bradley County Medical Center(left), Warren Mayor Denisa Pennington(center), Leah St. John of Make Warren Shine(bottom right), and Linda Gardner, Vice President of the Hospital Auxiliary(top right) attend the Hospital Auxiliary's Lunch Wednesday.
The Bradley County Medical Center Hospital Auxiliary hosted a luncheon Wednesday, August 21st in the Fellowship Hall of the First United Methodist Church of Warren.  Several prospective members were present.  The meeting was held to recruit members and to explain the volunteer opportunities that exist to help the hospital.  Speaking to those in attendance were Steve Henson, CEO of Bradley County Medical Center, Warren Mayor Denisa Pennington and the head of "Make Warren Shine" Leah St. John.  All the speakers stressed the importance of volunteerism, and in this case what it means to the hospital, the patients and the fulfillment it provides to the one volunteering.

Just what does the BCMC Auxiliary do?  Here is a list of some of the services they perform:
*Information Desk for ER
*Information Desk for surgery
*Information Desk for radiology
*Toys for ER
*Helps with grounds and supplies
*Receptions for employees and retirees
*Distribute newspapers
*Distribute magazines in waiting areas
*assist outpatient clinic
*Assist blood mobile clinic
*Scholarships
*Five Star rating for Arkansas Hospital Auxiliary
*Work Thrift

The Gift Shop is located at 204 N. Bragg Street in side the BCMC Brunson Complex.  They accept donations and sell items to help fund Auxiliary activities.  Hours are 7:00am to 1:00pm, Wednesday and Friday.  They sale children's cloths, books, shoes, purses, linens, housewares, small appliances, jewelry and more.

Current officers are:
President-Phyllis Loomis
Vice President-Linda Gardner
Recording Secretary-Gingy Cuthbertson
Corresponding Secretary-Brenda Johnson
Treasurer-Susie Clement
Newsletter Editor-Dennen Cuthbertson

The organization is seeking members "who have a heart to serve."
