Hospital Auxiliary Hosts Lunch

Just what does the BCMC Auxiliary do? Here is a list of some of the services they perform:
*Information Desk for ER
*Information Desk for surgery
*Information Desk for radiology
*Toys for ER
*Helps with grounds and supplies
*Receptions for employees and retirees
*Distribute newspapers
*Distribute magazines in waiting areas
*assist outpatient clinic
*Assist blood mobile clinic
*Scholarships
*Five Star rating for Arkansas Hospital Auxiliary
*Work Thrift
The Gift Shop is located at 204 N. Bragg Street in side the BCMC Brunson Complex. They accept donations and sell items to help fund Auxiliary activities. Hours are 7:00am to 1:00pm, Wednesday and Friday. They sale children's cloths, books, shoes, purses, linens, housewares, small appliances, jewelry and more.
Current officers are:
President-Phyllis Loomis
Vice President-Linda Gardner
Recording Secretary-Gingy Cuthbertson
Corresponding Secretary-Brenda Johnson
Treasurer-Susie Clement
Newsletter Editor-Dennen Cuthbertson
The organization is seeking members "who have a heart to serve."
