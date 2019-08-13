Mayor Gives Economic Update/Paving Contract Let

In an approximate 40 minute, efficiently run, Warren City Council meeting, minutes of the previous meeting, financial reports, departmental reports and reports from city boards and commissions were reviewed and approved. The council approved street closings for the "Trick or Trunk" and the "Christmas Parade," both upcoming later in the year.
Police Chief Shaun Hildreth told the council that the Department is at full staff and all equipment is functioning. Acting Fire Chief Mike Ashcraft reported the city received a grant in the amount of $1252.00 for equipment form CenterPoint Energy. Fire Committee Chairman Memory Frazer reported the City's Civil Service Commission has hired Wesley LaFoon as a Full Time Fireman and Daniel Robinson and Jordan Brandon Baker as Volunteer Firemen.
Sanitation Manager Mike May reported all equipment is working and the crews are trying to catch up on limb pick ups. Mayor Pennington informed Sanitation Chairman Angela Marshall that a Sanitation Committee meeting is needed. It was noted that the City Attorney is reviewing the deeds on the Bryant Property on Main Street that the city council has voted to redeem.
Street Foreman Ricky Joe Davis stated the Street Department has been busy repairing street breaks and answering complaints. He stated keeping grass cut on the public right of way has been a challenge. The Council voted to award a street paving contract to Riley Paving of Hamburg at a price of $109.00 per ton. The recommendation was made by Street Chairman Emily Moseley.
Community and Economic Development Chairman Tolfree reported the committee will meet again to review and finalize a "Request for Qualifications" for presentation to the full council in the near future.
The council authorized a contract with the Area Agency on Aging in the amount of $200.00 to help buy fans for those in need during the hot weather.
Parks and Recreation Director Kyle Wagnon reported the Westside Pool is now closed and repairs are being pursued at the Baseball/Softball complex.
Council Member Memory Frazer, Chairman of the Cultural Commission, reported the Commission is looking into needed repairs at the Center and will be reporting back to the council.
Mayor Pennington reported that J & E Food Group should be underway with operation of the new poultry plant in September. She also reported on the sale of the cable company and Ashcraft Wood Products. She indicated she thought both transactions will be good for the city.
( Both purchases have been reported in the SRC ).
All six city council members were present for the meeting. The next agenda meeting is set for September 5th at 7:00 A.M. and the next regular council meeting for September 9th at 5:30 P.M.
Both meetings will be conducted in the Municipal Courtroom.
