Miss Two Rivers Pageant for Southeast Arkansas

Exciting new events have been planned by the Bradley County Fair, scheduled for September 11-14. One of the new events planned is the Miss Two Rivers Pageant on Saturday, September 14. The new pageant is in recognition of the Saline and Ouachita Rivers and will be open to young women age 17-21 from Ashley, Bradley, Calhoun, Cleveland, Dallas, Drew, Calhoun, Cleveland, Lincoln and Union County.
The winner of Miss Two Rivers will receive scholarships including a $500.00 cash scholarship and will represent our area of Southeast Arkansas.
The pageant is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. on Saturday at the Bradley County Fairgrounds. Girls will compete in Interview, Sportswear and Evening Gown.
Little Miss Two Rivers and Little Mister Two Rivers pageants are also planned for this year’s County Fair. Children, age 2-6 years, are eligible to enter each pageant and the winners will represent our Southeast Arkansas area. Competition for these groups has been set for 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 14 at the Fairgrounds.
For more information and to obtain an entry form, you may contact JeNelle Lipton at 501-416-7882 or email at jmldevco@sbcglobal.net or contact Robin Hollis at 870-226-8410 or Ken Simmons at 870-820-0144.
