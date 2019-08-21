PUBLIC NOTICE FOR THE RESIDENTS OF THE CITY OF WARREN

NEW JUNK PICK-UP POLICY
Due to the abuse of the City of Warren's liberal policy of free roadside pickup of junk, we are forced to make changes to our pickup policy. As of today, August 21, 2019, the City of Warren will offer free roadside pickup one (1) to three (3) items only. Once on the junk list, no other items can be added until the first call has been picked up. If the items are small or things such as clothing, they will be required to be bagged and not weigh more than thirty (30) pounds as not to brake bag that it is placed in.
Your cooperation in this matter will greatly be appreciated.
Thank you,
The City of Warren Sanitation Department
