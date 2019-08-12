Public Schools Set To Open

Warren Police Chief Shaun Hildreth reminds everyone that the Warren Public Schools will be back in session Tuesday, August 13th for the new school year. This means more cars on the streets, more kids moving around and school buses on the road. The Chief urges all drivers to be very careful and drive defensively and within the speed limits.
With school starting back many residences will experience more hours with no one at home. Please keep houses locked, cars locked and out buildings secure. Do not leave lawn mowers, weed-eaters, tools etc. outside or unsecured. Make it hard for items to be stolen.
Be sure to report any suspicious activities to the Warren Police Department at 226-3703 or call 911 if an emergency exists.
