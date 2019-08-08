Bradley County Retired Teachers Award Scholarships and Hear Speakers

|Shelby Gardner, Nathan Hairston, and Dalilah Pedroza
Following Dallas's program, Sandy Doss, Director of the Warren Library spoke to the former teachers and thanked them for their generous donation they made early in the summer. She informed them that the funds came at a much-needed time and were used for the summer reading program. She gave a brief overview of the summer reading program and a few other programs at the library.
The Bradley County Retired Teachers awarded three scholarships, each in the amount of $1500.00 to three upperclassmen currently enrolled in higher education. The recipients were Shelby Gardner, Nathan Hairston, and Dalilah Pedroza. In order to receive the Anna Galloway Scholarship, the applicant must be a junior in college and be pursuing a degree in education.
The association conducted other business. Their next meeting will be the second Monday in September due to the Labor Day holiday being the first Monday. It will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall.
No comments:
Post a Comment