Rotary District Governor Thompson Speaks To Warren Rotary

Robert Thompson, District Governor for Rotary Club came and spoke to the Rotary Club of Warren. He shared the vision of Rotary International to expand our own little world by giving of ourselves and reaching out in service both locally and throughout the world. The motto for Rotary this year is "Rotary Connects the World".
Pictured are: Rotarian Carlton Davis, Thompson, and President Andrew Tolbert.
