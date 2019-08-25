Safety Message Released by the Warren School District

The Warren School District is aware of an unsubstantiated threat circulating regarding the possibility of a mass shooting at an Arkansas school on Thursday, August 29. We have been in contact with local authorities to monitor the threat. The safety and security of our students and staff is our top priority, and we will continue to monitor the threat with local law enforcement. We will provide updates through our district App and social media if there is any additional information released. We will take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of our students and staff.
Superintendent Bryan Cornish
