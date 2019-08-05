Senator Eddie Cheatham Announces Re-election Bid as State Senator for District 26

Senator Eddie Cheatham announced he would seek re-election as State Senator for District 26 which is comprised of Ashley, Bradley, Chicot and Drew counties and portions of Cleveland, Desha and Lincoln counties. Senator Cheatham is serving his second term in the Arkansas Senate.
“I have enjoyed serving in the Senate and feel I have done a good job representing the people of Southeast Arkansas and Arkansans in general. If re-elected I will continue to focus my efforts on economic development and improved educational opportunities in Southeast Arkansas. I also hope to work to improve our state highways in my area of the state and health care reform which will benefit all small hospitals in Arkansas.”
Senator Cheatham is vice-chairman of the Legislative Joint Auditing Executive Committee, Peer Review, and Hospital and Medicaid Study Sub Committee. He serves on the following committees: Education, Agriculture, Forestry & Economic Development, Public Retirement and Social Security Programs, Legislative Joint Auditing and Rules, Resolutions and Memorials. He is also a member of the Governor’s Emergency Bond Review Committee and serves on the Legislative Taskforce on Workforce Education Excellence. Previously Senator Cheatham served 6 years in the Arkansas House of Representatives. He is also a former member of the Crossett City Council.
