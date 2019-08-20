UAM MFA Named #6 Program in the Nation

The University of Arkansas at Monticello has been named as one of the nation's best online Master’s in Creative Writing degree programs on TheBestSchools.org for 2019. According to TheBestSchools.org, their team reviewed all accredited online Master’s in Creative Writing degree programs in the U.S., and UAM earned sixth place in a list topped by Harvard University.
Established on campus in 2013, the MFA (master of fine arts) in creative writing program accepts students into three genre areas: fiction, poetry, or creative nonfiction. The non-residency requirement of the program allows students to earn an affordable MFA tailored to their lifestyles, according to the program's page on the UAM website. The MFA was also named number two in the list of the "10 Best Deals in Creative Writing Degrees" by Great College Deals in 2017.
TheBestSchools.org is an independent organization comprised of a dedicated group of educators, professionals, and authors providing the best resources and advice to assist learners through every step of their education, into their careers, and toward sustainable lifelong learning. As a member of both the American Council on Education and the National Association for College Admission Counseling, TheBestSchools.org upholds the highest standards to meet the requirements of more than one million monthly visitors. TheBestSchools.org is an educational website whose staff and advisory board believe learning transforms lives for the better and should be a lifelong pursuit.
See the Complete List Here: https://thebestschools.org/rankings/best-online-masters-creative-writing-programs/
For more information about the MFA in creative writing, contact the UAM School of Arts and Humanities at (870) 460-1078.
