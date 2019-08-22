Thursday, August 22, 2019

Warren Fire Department Responds to Calls From August 7th To August 21st

The Warren Fire Department has answered nine calls from August 7th through August 22nd.
One call was a false alarm and three were for violations of the burning ordinance. 

On August 12th, the department was summoned to Smith Road to put out a fire caused by a cooking stove.  Twelve firemen attended the call.  There were no injuries.

Another three calls involved vehicle accidents and one call was to provide assistance.

