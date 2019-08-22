Warren Fire Department Responds to Calls From August 7th To August 21st

The Warren Fire Department has answered nine calls from August 7th through August 22nd.
One call was a false alarm and three were for violations of the burning ordinance.
On August 12th, the department was summoned to Smith Road to put out a fire caused by a cooking stove. Twelve firemen attended the call. There were no injuries.
Another three calls involved vehicle accidents and one call was to provide assistance.
