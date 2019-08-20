Warren Native Eddie Thomas Promoted

Eddie Lemar Thomas, a native of Warren and a WHS graduate of 1997 has been named Director of Workforce Development/Director of the Southeast Arkansas Workforce Development Board. He will be responsible for the oversight of the Workforce Development department of SEAEDD and carry out the administrative, fiscal, strategic planning, policy, collaboration and board liaison functions for workforce activities in Southeast Arkansas. Mr. Thomas has worked in various workforce roles for almost 16 years. He has worked for the Southeast Arkansas Community Based Education Center in Warren and the Central Arkansas Planning and Development District as well as SEAEDD.
Eddie attended UAM and graduated form Ashford University with a Bachelors of Art degree in Organizational Management. He has a Masters degrees from UCA and UALR. He is a long time member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity. He is a past President of the Warren Lions Club and has served Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church in Warren. He has received many honors including from St. James AME Church of Warren by the Martin Luther King Banquet Committee. He recently graduated from the Delta Regional Authority's Leadership Institute's Executive Academy.
According to Mr. Thomas, he "finds value in being a life-long learner and being active in civic groups whose focus is empowering and strengthening people and communities.
