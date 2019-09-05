Angel One Transport Recognizes BCMC’s Lephiew, Staff

The letter from Angel One Transport stated the team received excellent assistance from the maintenance crew and nursing staff. The letter specifically pointed out Lephiew’s hard work as he was able to assist and troubleshoot some issues, while also making several trips to and from the ER.
The letter continues, “Roy has come from home at all hours of the day and night to meet our crew on multiple occasions, always eager to assist and knowledgeable in our needs for transport. All your staff were extremely helpful and professional.”
BCMC held a reception with cake and punch in honor of Lephiew, along with our exceptional maintenance and nursing staffs, Wednesday afternoon inside the main hallway of the hospital. A large crowd of employees gathered to thank Lephiew and our other staff members involved, while Chief Nursing Officer Sarah Tucker and Laber and Delivery Nurse Manager Krissy Morrison presented Lephiew with the letter and plaque from Angel One Transport.
