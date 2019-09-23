Another amazing Race Day at Moro Bay State Park

Monticello won the Jr. Girls Division while Barton Jr. High took 2nd, and Parkers Chapel claimed 3rd. In the Jr Boys Division, it was Cedar Creek on the top of the podium followed by Hermitage in 2nd and Monticello took 3rd. Cedar Creek took 1st in Sr. Girls while Monticello took second, and Hamburg grabbed the Bronze. In the Senior Boys Division, it was Cedar Creek again on top followed by the El Dorado Wildcats who claimed second and the Monticello Billie’s came in 3rd.
According to Park Superintendent Paul Butler, “The weather and conditions were great for the race this year. We got just enough rain to settle the dust the night before. It was Sunny with a light breeze. Lori McDougald and her team from Hermitage did an excellent Job coordinating with the schools and timing the race. The Park staff at Moro Bay also did an excellent Job parking cars and directing Traffic. This year we had the help of two park employees from White Oak Lake State Park and two employees from the Arkansas Museum of Natural Resources. The students worked hard and competed with great attitudes. It’s always great to see the adults working together for the benefit of the students and the students encouraging each other to do their best. I am glad to be a part of this and its one of the reasons we have State Parks; these are places for the community to enjoy the outdoors and experience the many great natural resources of the Natural State.”
