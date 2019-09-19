Another Board Member Resigns/Debate Over Signing Checks

Another lengthy board meeting took place September 17th as the Southeast Community Action Board continued to try and get reorganized and function in accordance to regulations while servicing the low income of Southeast Arkansas. There continues to be stress among board members and at times a lot of intense debate and questioning.
The meeting was scheduled to begin at 3:30PM. It took nearly thirty minutes to agree on an agenda and the board still did not approve minutes of several months of previous minutes. there was debate whether or not the immediate past meeting was legally conducted.
Some action were taken approving staff training. The board was informed that the agency's appeal of an audit finding relating to $60,000.00 has been denied. The issue revolves around whether or not the board approved the expenditure. The Chairman of the Board stated the matter would be taken up at the next meeting.
There was a discussion of bylaw amendments and the board voted to advertise for an independent auditor to review several items.
A report was then given concerning the LIHEP program, that provides funds to assist those who qualify with paying utility bills. A major discussion erupted concerning the signing of checks to make payments. The board member that co-signs the checks had refused to sign stating she was asked to sign post dated checks and she knew their was insufficient funds in the bank account to cover the expenses. Staff disputed the claim and indicated the delay could result in clients having their power cut off. The chairman indicated some type procedure was necessary to assure this does not happen again. The board voted to set up a system of having three people who can sign checks. They will require two signatures on all checks.
A board member had to leave the meeting and due to the lack of a quorum, no further business was conducted.
