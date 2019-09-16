Arrest Report: September 18, 2019

The following are innocent until proven guilty:
Quinton Davis, 236 Wheeler St., Warren, AR, 9-7-94, arrested on warrant (9-9-19)
Brent Carter, 650 Rowell Rd., Rison, AR, 7-27-79, charged with aggravated assault x2, (9-10-19)
Markell Hammock, 433 Burnett Rd. #27, Warren, AR, 8-15-81, charged with criminal impersonation and criminal trespass (9-12-19)
Daniel Cooley, 103 Cemetery, Banks, AR, 11-17-76, arrested on warrant, (9-12-19)
Carl Shelton, 19 Oak Grove, Warren, AR, 1-29-72, arrested on warrant (9-13-19)
George Hall, 901 Halligan, Apt. 26, Warren, AR, 5-15-59, charged with possession of Schedule II narcotics (9-13-19)
Rhonda Sloan, 2477 Hwy. 8 South, Hermitage, AR, 11-30-71, charged with driving on suspended driver's license (9-13-19)
James Henry Land, 712 Bradley 33, Hermitage, AR, 1-7-86, charged with public intoxication (9-14-19)
Michael Martin, 101 Shay Gillespie Rd., Monticello, AR, 11-28-68, charged with battery 1st (9-14-19)
