Arrest Report: September 23, 2019

The following are innocent until proven guilty:
Joshua Grice, 701 Clio St., Warren, AR, 4-4-79, arrested on warren-City of Warren (9-19-19)
Smitty Davis, #25 Railroad Ave., Warren, AR, 1-17-67, Arrested on warrant (9-18-19)
Don Withers, 1210 E. Church St., Warren, AR, 10-9-63, charged with battery 3rd, (9-18-19)
Demario Blueford, 409 Cherry St., Warren, AR, 9-17-88, charged with domestic battery 3rd, arrested on warrant (9-19-19)
Jeremy Taylor, 970 US Hwy. 63 N., Warren, AR, 9-9-78, arrested on BCSO warrant (9-22-19)
Michael Busby, 418 Oak St., Warren, AR., 11-30-82, charged with residential burglary and theft of property (9-22-19)
Harold Swift, 206 Baker, Warren, AR., 11-9-70, arrested on warrant (9-23-19)
Tony McCoy, 1006 Deer St., Warren, AR., 8-30-77, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, (9-23-19)
