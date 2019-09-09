Monday, September 9, 2019

Arrest Report: September 9, 2019


The following are innocent until proven guilty:

William Emerson, Bradley 33, Warren, AR, 8-19-92, arrested on warrant from BCMC (9-4-19)

Melonie Davis, #2 Kings Square East, Warren, AR, 10-29-62, charged with forgery (9-4-19)

Bivian Lambart, 322 Birch St., Hermitage, AR, 4-20-63, charged with residential burglary and possession of drug paraphernalia (9-4-19)

Devonte Sterling, 119 W. Church St., Warren, AR, 8-17-90, arrested on warrant (9-5-19)

Amario Blueford, 1114 Pierson St., Warren, AR, 9-17-88, charged with domestic battery 3rd (9-6-19)

Santiago Salvader Romero, Hermitage Apartments, A29 S. Myrtle, 5-24-90, charged with disorderly conduct and public intoxication, (9-7-19)

Jalen Young, 780 Hwy 189, New Edinburg, AR, 9-25-94, charged with possesion of Schedule I Narcotics (9-8-19)

