Board of Education Adopts Budget

The Board of Education held a special called board meeting September 24, 2019 in the conference room at the Administration Office. All board members and local news media have been notified of the date, time and place of meeting.
The following recommendations were made by Supt Cornish:
Approval of the Minority Teacher & Administration Recruitment Plan was made by Kerry Pennington and seconded by Joey Cathey . The board approved. 5-0
Approval to Appoint Joel Tolefree as the 2019 ASBA Delegate was made by Joey Cathey and seconded by Kerry Pennington. The board approved. 5-0
Approval of the 2019/2020 Budget was made by Greg Morman and seconded by Shannon Gorman. The board approved. 5-0
There being no other business a motion was made to adjourn by Kerry Pennington and seconded by Shannon Gorman. The board approved 5-0
