Brunson Asking Parents to Take Survey

Dear Parents,
At Brunson Elementary, we are always working hard to provide the best education for your child. This school year, we are using the Marzano’s Institute High Reliability School survey to identify areas that could be improved at our school. We are focusing our efforts on one area: High Reliability Schools Level 1 Safe and Collaborative Culture. All staff members and students in 4th & 5th grade will be completing the survey. We are asking all parents to participate in the survey too. We thank you in advance for always supporting our school! Please use the following link to complete the Level 1 survey:
The above link will also be posted on our School Website:
All surveys will need to be completed by Saturday, September 14th.
If you have any questions, please contact the office at 870-226-2351.
