Century Campaign:"Reaching for The Next 100 Years

What is now the Donald W. Reynolds YMCA of Warren and Bradley County was founded in 1920. The year 2020 will mark the 100 anniversary of this landmark institution in our community.
One of the ways to celebrate 100 years of service to the Warren and Bradley County Community is to raise $145,000.00 to expand the fitness and weight room and to renovate the pool pump room. The campaign to raise the funding was kicked off Friday, September 27th as members of the Board and staff gathered to announce efforts to raise the money. The first contribution in the amount of $14,500.00 was presented by the YMCA Board of Directors. Ricky O'Neill, President of the Board was on hand for the event.
Any individual or business that wishes to donate should pick up a contribution form at the YMCA or from any board member. Money can be given, pledged and paid off over a period of time. Plans are to have the new facilities constructed and in use by September 2020.
One of the ways to celebrate 100 years of service to the Warren and Bradley County Community is to raise $145,000.00 to expand the fitness and weight room and to renovate the pool pump room. The campaign to raise the funding was kicked off Friday, September 27th as members of the Board and staff gathered to announce efforts to raise the money. The first contribution in the amount of $14,500.00 was presented by the YMCA Board of Directors. Ricky O'Neill, President of the Board was on hand for the event.
Any individual or business that wishes to donate should pick up a contribution form at the YMCA or from any board member. Money can be given, pledged and paid off over a period of time. Plans are to have the new facilities constructed and in use by September 2020.
No comments:
Post a Comment